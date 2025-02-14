Park Bo Gum named 1st actor to host The Seasons ahead of When Life Gives You Tangerines release on Netflix

Popular music talk show The Seasons is set for another exciting transformation as actor Park Bo Gum steps in as the new MC. The news, announced on February 14, 2025, comes as singer and rapper Lee Youngji prepares to wrap up her time as host of the show’s sixth season, Lee Youngji’s Rainbow. While The Seasons has traditionally been led by musicians, Park Bo Gum’s appointment marks the first time an actor will take on the role, generating much curiosity and excitement among fans.

Lee Youngji took over as host of The Seasons in September 2024, succeeding rapper and producer Zico, who hosted Zico’s Artist. Her edition, Lee Youngji’s Rainbow, quickly became a fan-favorite due to her interactive hosting style. After hosting the show for six months, it was officially announced that Lee Youngji would be stepping down, with her final episode set to air on February 21, 2025. Fans have expressed their gratitude for her time on the show, praising her ability to create a comfortable and lively atmosphere for artists to share their stories and music. While her departure is bittersweet, excitement is building as a new era of The Seasons is about to begin.

Unlike previous hosts, who have all been musicians, Park Bo Gum is primarily known for his acting career. However, his deep-rooted passion for music makes him a unique and perfect choice for the role. Before making his debut as an actor, Park Bo Gum initially aspired to become a singer and even attended auditions for a music career.

His love for music led him to study musical theater at Myongji University, where he further honed his skills in performance and stage presence. Beyond his academic background, Park Bo Gum is also a talented pianist. During his mandatory military service, he was a part of the navy’s military band, further solidifying his connection to music.

While Park Bo Gum’s appointment as the new host has been confirmed, details about his season, including its official title, have yet to be announced. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what kind of hosting style he will bring to the show and how he will engage with artists. Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to seeing Park Bo Gum as Gwan Sik in the upcoming drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, set to premiere on March 7 on Netflix.