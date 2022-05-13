Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook & Ahn Bo Hyun to appear on a variety show?

Kim Sung Yoon PD has a trick up his sleeve! It’s not everyday that you hear the name of some of the best leading actors in the industry all together unless you are talking about an award show. Well it looks like this director has nothing short of an award-worthy lineup for his next project.

On May 13, it was reported that Kim Sung Yoon PD has offered casting to actors Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook and Ahn Bo Hyun. Why only them? They all have one thing in common. Apart from being very handsome and hardworking, the four have previously worked with the PD on different dramas, making them the perfect picks for his upcoming work.

He has planned for a new variety show with actors that he has worked with in the past and the invites have been sent. It looks like they have been approached for individual as well as group appearances. Park Bo Gum has worked with the PD for ‘Love in the Moonlight’ while Ji Chang Wook appeared in his latest work, ‘The Sound of Magic’. Park Seo Joon and Ahn Bo Hyun worked on the popular show ‘Itaewon Class’, calling for an apt casting.

While the agencies of the other three actors have responded by saying that they are waiting on further details regarding the project, Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency has said that the actor is positively considering the offer.

The details including the broadcast method are still under discussion but we are more than ready to see them all together on the screen!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Dramas we’re eagerly awaiting: ‘The Sound of Magic’, 'Eve', ‘Woori the Virgin’ & more