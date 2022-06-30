Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, Ahn Bo Hyun & more to star TVING’s new reality series

TVING's original 'Youth MT', scheduled to be released in September, is a reunion of the world view with all the actors of 'Love In The Moonlight', 'Itaewon Class' and 'The Sound Of Magic'. We are excited to see Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Ahn Bo Hyun and more.

The 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' team includes Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, Chae Soobin, and Kwak Dong Yeon. As their reunion is foretold, attention is focused on the fresh MT that the five actors will lead. The five actors who met again are curious to see what kind of chemistry they will show in 'Youth MT'.

The 'Itaewon Class' team consists of Park Seo Joon, the main actor of 'Park Sae Royi's craze', Ahn Bo Hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Joo Young. The members of 'Danbam', who have built up teamwork while operating a restaurant in the play, and their rival 'Jangga', will meet and show off a warm friendship that is quite different from the drama.

'The Sound of Magic' team, actors Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Ji Hae Won, and Kim Bo Yun scramble. The actors, who have shown their versatile charms by receiving everything from musicals to dramas in the play, are looking forward to what kind of fantasy they will show in this 'Youth MT'.

The combination of actors newly met through Youth MT is the point to watch. The protagonists of each drama, which they encounter transcending time and space as well as genres, will enjoy various recreations suitable for MT and show off their sweet chemistry.

