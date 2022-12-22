Park Bo Gum parts ways with Blossom Entertainment after contract expiration

Park Bo Gum and his agency of over 10 years, Blossom Entertainment, have parted ways amicably according to an update from the agency. The superstar actor’s exclusive contract with the company ends this month and they decided to not renew it. As of now, there has been no news of a new agency signing with him.

Blossom Entertainment has said that after a lot of discussions the two parties have decided to end their relationship here. Park Bo Gum first joined the agency in 2012 and has since become one of the most sought-after actors starring in multiple celebrated roles. He is yet to sign with another agency and is currently a Free Agent.

“We would like to convey our official position regarding the expiration of the contract with actor Park Bo Gum. After long discussions with actor Park Bo Gum, Blossom Entertainment agreed to end the management business at the end of this month.

We decided to respect the will of actor Park Bo Gum, who has been with us for a long time and decided to support each other's future from our respective positions. We are grateful to actor Park Bo Gum for trusting us and being with us for a long time.

We would like to thank the fans who always send generous love to actor Park Bo Gum, and ask that you continue to send unchanging love and support."

Park Bo Gum

The actor enlisted for his mandatory military service on August 31, 2020, in the Navy’s military band, and was then discharged officially on April 30, 2022. Post his discharge he has taken up MC-ing roles and participated in a reality program named ‘Young Actors’ Retreat’ alongside the cast of ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘Itaewon Class’, and ‘The Sound of Magic’.