Park Bo Gum plays piano for BIGBANG’s Taeyang as latter sings comeback track Seed in special live clip; Watch

Actor Park Bo Gum is a master of many trades and he’s proving to be so once again. Fans of the South Korean star were left gaping at their screens on May 3 when they were met with BIGBANG member Taeyang sharing a reel of him singing his track Seed with Park Bo Gum playing piano in the background.

Taeyang with Park Bo Gum

The BIGBANG member who recently made his solo comeback after a long time with the album Down To Earth could be seen belting out the lyrics to his track ‘나의 마음에 (Seed)’. The special live clip has been released as a complete surprise to the fans of the two artists. The video begins with a beautiful nighttime view as the camera slowly focuses on the two stars.

Taeyang can be seen lending his golden voice to the song once again as Park Bo Gum lightly plays the piano at the start, only going full throttle towards the pre-chorus of the track. Seed, also called ‘나의 마음에’ in Korean meaning In My Heart, is melodious as ever with the familiar emotive voice of Taeyang. Fans of the two stars expressed their shock and wonderment at the special live clip which caught them off-guard. Soon, actor Park Bo Gum shared a clip and some photos on his own Instagram with a quote from Bible as his caption, "'ARISE, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.' Isaiah‬ ‭60‬:‭1.‬“‭‬‬

About Taeyang and Park Bo Gum

Both artists recently joined THEBLACKLABEL after Taeyang changed his label from YG Entertainment and Park Bo Gum left Blossom Entertainment. Since then, many have been hoping for any interaction between the actor and the many musicians under the YG Entertainment associate company, aware of Park Bo Gum’s own interest in music.

The BIGBANG member released his mini-album Down To Earth on April 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) comprising six tracks: pre-release single Vibe (feat. Jimin of BTS), Shoong! (feat. Lisa of BLACKPINK), Seed, I Am, Inspiration (feat. Beenzino), and Nightfall (feat. Bryan Chase). Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is known to be shooting for the drama You Have Done Well with IU and recently hosted the 59th Baeksang Artist Awards.

