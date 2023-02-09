Park Bo Gum receives praise after an online comment from a grateful old school friend in 2017 resurfaces

The past story of actor Park Bo Gum dealing with victims of school violence is being re-examined. Recently, past articles related to Park Bo Gum were posted on various online communities and blogs. Titles such as 'Park Bo Gum exposed by a victim of school violence' contain information about Park Bo Gum in the past.

The post contained the contents of netizen A, who said that he was 'Park Bo Gum's classmate', and expressed his gratitude to Park Bo Gum. In relation to this post, some posts say that it was revealed through Park Bo Gum's social media handle comments in September 2017. Mr. A said that he was in the same class as Park Bo Gum in the first year of Mokdong Middle School. He claimed to be a victim of school violence, saying, "At that time, I was bullied in class, and I was openly bullied."

Mr. A said, "You were the only friend with me after we became partners." He also said, "I still remember that time. I was really grateful. To you. I remember that you met and recognized me while passing by when I was in high school. I was really thankful to you at that time." Along with this, he said, "You are a good person. I believe in you. Just as you were the only one who never bullied me. Even if people in the world curse at me, I will always be on your side." Then, "The umbrella you put on me on a rainy day at Central Plaza may be nothing, but I will never forget it. Thank you. I really wanted to say this. And I will always be by your side when you are having a hard time. That will be me. Thank you really." he added. This content was posted on some online communities last year and attracted attention. At the time, many netizens commented on Park Bo Gum's personality.

Recently, as the Netflix original 'The Glory', which deals with a revenge play of a victim of school violence, is gathering attention, social attention is also focused on the issue of school violence. Also, some broadcast programs dealt with the damage of school violence. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum recently signed a management contract with THEBLACKLABEL. Park Bo Gum will continue to be active in his new agency.

