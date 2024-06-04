Park Bo Gum reveals what Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok said about Wonderland; reminisces Record of Youth days

In a recent interview at a cafe in Seoul, Park Bo Gum, the star of the upcoming film Wonderland, opened up about his close friendship with Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok. The two actors have shared a strong bond since they collaborated on the 2020 tvN drama Record of Youth.

Park Bo Gum revealed that Byeon Woo Seok recently attended the VIP screening of Wonderland to support him. "Woo Seok came to the screening and told me, ‘The movie was amazing. It was so touching,’" Park Bo Gum shared. The heartfelt compliment from his friend meant a lot to him, highlighting the strength of their bond.

Reflecting on their time working together on Record of Youth, Park Bo Gum expressed his admiration for Byeon Woo Seok. "We had a great time working together on Record of Youth. I think the drama plot itself is much like Woo Seok’s story. That’s why I wanted to support and cheer him on even more." He added with a smile, "I talked to him the other day, and he told me to take care of my health. It was really nice."

Byeon Woo Seok's recent role in the popular drama Lovely Runner has reignited interest in his past performances including that in Record of Youth.

More details about Park Bo Gum’s upcoming movie Wonderland

Wonderland is an upcoming South Korean science fiction romantic drama film directed by Kim Tae Yong and starring Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Tang Wei. Set to be released on June 5, 2024, the film explores an AI service that allows people to communicate with their departed loved ones via simulated video calls.

Featuring a star-studded cast and a compelling storyline, Wonderland promises to be a poignant exploration of love and loss. The film will also be available on Netflix upon its release on June 5.

