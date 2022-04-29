Park Bo Gum’s agency CONFIRMS his first appearance post military discharge

The day is not too far when actor Park Bo Gum takes to the stage once again in all his handsome glory. On April 29, it was confirmed by agency Blossom Entertainment that their artist Park Bo Gum will be making his comeback to the entertainment industry in style by taking part in his first activity post military discharge. Acting as the host for the revered Baeksang Arts Awards, he will officially return to the business.

The actor was previously offered the spot for the MC and recently decided to accept it. As per Blossom Entertainment’s statement, “Actor Park Bo Gum is about to be discharged from the military, and he is planning to greet [fans] through the Baeksang Arts Awards as his first schedule after discharge.”

Park Bo Gum will be taking his spot beside actress and singer Suzy, as well as famous anchor and entertainer Shin Dong Yup once again at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. After enlisting on August 31, 2020, in the Navy’s military band, the latest news about the actor was his decision to acquire a professional barber certificate during his military service. His official date of discharge is April 30, 2022, though he was discharged on February 21, 2022, as per the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Ministry of Defence due to which the actor’s personal leave days were not used.

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards have been scheduled for May 6 at 7:45 PM KST (4:15 PM IST).

