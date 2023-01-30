Park Bo Gum signs with THEBLACKLABEL home to BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Somi

THEBLACKLABEL has revealed their new artist and it is none other than Korean heartthrob, actor Park Bo Gum. The man behind millions of smiles, Park Bo Gum has found himself a new home with the YG Entertainment subsidiary. As announced on January 30, the South Korean actor has signed an exclusive contract with the label which seems to be looking to expand its management roster to involve people from the acting industry as opposed to only having signed musical artists so far.

“We have signed a management contract with Park Bo Gum, one of the leading actors of South Korea who is trusted and loved by the public while switching back and forth between the small and silver screens.” The company shared their excitement about having a new face on board saying, “We are very happy to have Park Bo Gum working together with us. And as actor Park Bo Gum has various charms and talents, we will make full use of THEBLACKLABEL’s strengths and know-how to deepen his charm in various fields as an actor. We will provide full support around the world [to Park Bo Gum].”

About the agency

THEBLACKLABEL has been co-founded by Teddy Park, famously known for his work with BLACKPINK, having been the man behind their superhit tracks like ‘Shut Down’, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘How You Like That’, ‘Kill This Love’ and many more. The label came into existence in 2015 as the in-house YG Entertainment producer joined hands with Kush, who continues to be a rapper and producer with them.

Previously, it was reported that Park Bo Gum has been approached by YG Entertainment which the label promptly denied. Soon after, reports of HYBE setting up an actor management arm to be able to accommodate Park Bo Gum also came in. The media giant shut down any such claims. After being with Blossom Entertainment for 10 years, the actor departed from the agency late last year. He has since accepted a project alongside IU, for an upcoming drama set in Jeju island. He is set to take on the character of Gwan Shik who is in love with Ae Soon, the character of IU. It is being helmed by the director of ‘My Mister’ and the writer of ‘When the Camellia Blooms’.