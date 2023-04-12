Park Bo Gum, Suzy and Shin Dong Yup to return as hosts for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards have announced its hosts for the ceremony taking place later this month. Actors Park Bo Gum and Suzy will be resuming their MC positions alongside TV personality Shin Dong Yup as confirmed on April 12. This will be the fifth time the three celebrities will be acting as the MC trio for the esteemed awards ceremony.

2023 Baeksang Arts Awards

This year’s ceremony will see Park Bo Gum, Suzy and Shin Dong Yup resume their MC positions for the award show. Among them, Shin Dong Yup has hosted it for the last eight years (except in 2017). Meanwhile, this will mark Suzy’s eighth consecutive year acting as the MC for the Baeksang Arts Awards. On the other hand, after taking on this role for the first time and continuing to host for three years, Park Bo Gum was absent during the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2021 due to his mandatory military enlistment. Last year, he took on hosting the awards ceremony as his first activity after getting discharged from his service.

59th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations

The nominees for the ceremony were revealed on April 7 and dramas such as ‘My Liberation Notes’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Our Blues’, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ as well as ‘The Glory’, were some of the most nominated ones. Some very favoured names include Kim Gun Woo for Netflix’s ‘The Glory’, Joo Jong Hyuk for ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ under the Best New Actor category as well as Noh Yoon Seo for tvN ‘Crash Course in Romance’, Joo Hyun Young and Ha Yun Kyung for ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. Suzy herself is up for the Best Actress award for her portrayal in Coupang Play’s ‘Anna’. ‘Next Sohee’, ‘The Night Owl’, ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’, ‘Hunt’, and ‘Decision to Leave’ are up in the Best Film category.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony will be held on April 28 at Incheon Paradise City, South Korea starting at 5:30 pm KST (2 pm IST).

Who would you like to see winning at the awards night?

