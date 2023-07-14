Park Bo Gum to play policeman in upcoming drama Good Boy? Actor approached for next role after You Have Done Well

The news broke on July 14, 2023, when an industry insider revealed that Park Bo Gum had been chosen for the lead role in the highly anticipated drama. Park Bo Gum portrays the character of Yoon Dong Joo, a former boxer and a current member of the special police team. Through this comic action-packed youth investigation drama, the actor is expected to showcase his multifaceted charms.

Park Bo Gum reported being the main lead

The announcement of Park Bo Gum's casting has generated immense excitement among netizens and fans. They eagerly anticipate his performance in Good Boy, as he continues to impress with his versatile acting skills. Park Bo Gum has been receiving tremendous support from fans and the public in 2023. He is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Wonderland. Additionally, his new drama series, You Have Done Well, written by Lim Sang Chun and directed by Kim Won Seok, has entered pre-production in the first half of this year. Moreover, the actor recently announced his return to the musical stage 12 years after his debut, with the play titled Let Me Fly.

What do we know about Good Boy?

Good Boy revolves around the life of Yoon Dong Joo, a former boxing athlete whose career comes to an abrupt end following a tragic accident. With his athlete pension cut off, Yoon Dong Joo becomes concerned about his future. The drama's narrative delves into the stories of Olympic medalists who join the police force for a specific purpose. Instead of adorning themselves with medals, they wear police badges around their necks, symbolizing their commitment to confronting a corrupt and unfair world.

However, an opportunity arises for Olympians like him to join the police force through a special hiring program. Yoon Dong Joo becomes a part of an exclusive Olympian Avengers police team, comprised of athletes facing similar challenges. To combat the influence of powerful and ruthless criminals, a specialized task force is formed, utilizing the unique skills and abilities of these former athletes. By leveraging their expertise from their previous careers, they aim to fight against injustice and protect the innocent from harm.

