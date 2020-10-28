Park Bo Gum under the spotlight for mentioning Record of Youth, Seo Bok at Navy concert; ROK Navy REACTS

Park Bo Gum under the spotlight for talking about Record of Youth and Seo Bok at Navy concert. After an online petition began accusing the actor of indulging in profit-making activity. The Republic of Korea Navy has reacted to the development.

Park Bo Gum recently turned host for a concert hosted by the Republic of Korea Navy. The actor, who enlisted on August 31 and has been serving as cultural promotion soldier, hosted the concert as a part of Navy’s 19th onboard debate. During his hosting duties, the actor mentioned about his recently concluded drama Record of Youth and also spoke about his upcoming film Seo Bok, where he stars with Gong Yoo. It happened when the actor spoke about the projects when his co-host Park Se Young asked him about the enlisting in the navy.

“I completed my training and am now participating in my first official event on Jeju Island. Tonight is also the night of the ‘Record of Youth’ finale. I hope that people will tune in to the drama after enjoying tonight’s concert," the actor said, as per Soompi. He also mentioned Seo Bok, releasing in December. Following the concert, complaints were raised noting that the actor is promoting his projects. As per the military law, soldiers enlisted cannot participate in profit-making jobs. An online user also began a petition stating that Park Bo Gum's comments could affect his projects' viewership thus making it a profit-seeking activity.

The Republic of Korea Navy has reacted to the concern and clarified that his comments are not legally problematic. A source told Sports Kyunghyang that Park Bo Gum's statement was merely a response to his co-host's question. "Upon legal review, it was concluded that it was a happening, rather than a profit-seeking activity. In the future, we will carefully look over these aspects when we engage in public activities," the source said.

