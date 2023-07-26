Park Bo Gum's 12th anniversary fan meeting Cantabile to feature special guests BIGBANG's Taeyang and Zion T

In an exciting announcement, THEBLACKLABEL, the agency representing Park Bo Gum, Taeyang of BIGBANG, and Zion.T, revealed that the latter two will be special guests at Park Bo Gum's 12th-anniversary fan meeting, titled Cantabile. The event promises to be a grand celebration of the actor's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. With rich and spectacular performances in store, fans are in for a treat.

Park Bo Gum is known for his warm and genuine affection toward his fans, and this fan meeting is no exception. The actor is personally preparing various stages and events as a heartfelt gift to repay his fans' unwavering love and support over the years. With such personal involvement, fans can anticipate an intimate and meaningful experience at the Cantabile fan meeting. The fan meeting is scheduled for August 11 and 12 at Olympic Park's Olympic Hall.

The much-anticipated fan meeting will feature two exceptional artists—Taeyang and Zion.T—who will join forces with Park Bo Gum to make the event truly unforgettable. As fellow labelmates under THEBLACKLABEL, their collaboration is expected to bring an electrifying atmosphere to the stage, thrilling fans and leaving lasting memories.

As expected, the demand for tickets to the fan meeting was unprecedented. Within moments of opening ticket sales through Interpark Ticket, all seats were sold out, solidifying Park Bo Gum's position as a beloved and sought-after actor in the entertainment industry. This incredible response marks a special milestone in Park Bo Gum's career.

His fans' anticipation for this event has been palpable, and the actor is eager to reunite with his devoted supporters. Expressing his excitement, Park Bo Gum conveyed his commitment to providing an enjoyable and memorable experience, akin to a joyful music performance. Amidst the fan meeting preparations, Park Bo Gum has more exciting ventures lined up. Fans can eagerly anticipate his participation in the musical production Let Me Fly scheduled for September. Additionally, the actor will be starring in the highly anticipated Netflix drama I Was Fooled, further showcasing his versatile talents and captivating performances.

