Park Bo Gum’s first Instagram post has taken the internet by storm with its unparalleled visuals

‘Record Of Youth’ star Park Bo Gum has finally made his Instagram debut and has posted a carousel post. The aforementioned post has three pictures of Park Bo Gum where he can be seen dazzling in three chic outfits as he stares right into the camera. The first picture shows him wearing a denim shirt, while the second and the third one show him flexing his all-white and all-black outfits. The three pictures have something unmissable in common. With their chic, vintage vibe, the three pictures have gone viral and have been met with much praise and fascination from netizens.

Park Bo Gum’s Instagram debut

The account was reportedly made public only recently. Until last Thursday, the account was set to private mode. Park Bo Gum inaugurated his feed with his first post just two days ago. The said post currently has over 45 thousand comments and 825 thousand likes. Within a short span of making the account private, Park Bo Gum has managed to garner a whopping follower count of over 945 thousand.

More about Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum is a 29-year-old South Korean actor who is especially known for his role in K-dramas like ‘Reply 1988’. ‘Love in the Moonlight’ and ‘Record of Youth’. Park Bo Gum made his official acting debut in 2011 when he played a side role in the South Korean thriller titled ‘Blind’. He then went on to play a variety of small, supporting roles before finally getting noticed for his work in ‘Wonderful Days’ and ‘Naeil’s Cantabile’. His roles in the aforementioned drama rewarded him with nominations for the Best Actor Award at the KBS Drama Awards.

Following a myriad of other roles, Park Bo Gum finally achieved mainstream success with his role in the South Korean historical drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’. The show was a huge critical and commercial success and went on to make Park Bo Gum a household favorite in South Korea. His role in the drama made him the recipient of multiple awards and accolades including several ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Popularity’ awards. Earlier this year, Park Bo Gum signed an exclusive contract with a new agency - The Black Label. The agency is a sub-label under YG Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Start-Up to Goblin: 25 Best romantic Korean dramas of all time