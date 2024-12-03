Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Jinyoung confirmed to star in new K-drama Unknown Seoul; Premiering in 2025

Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Jinyoung have been confirmed to star in an upcoming K-drama titled Unknown Seoul. The artists will be taking on the lead roles for the new show and the fans are already showcasing their excitement. Moreover, this is Jingyoung’s first project following his military discharge.

On December 3, 2024, the South Korean network tvN has officially confirmed that Park Bo Young and GOT7’s Jinyoung will be teaming up for a new project titled Unknown Seoul. Set to premiere in the first half of 2025, Unknown Seoul is a romantic coming-of-age drama about twin sisters who, despite being identical in appearance, live completely different lives. Through a daring exchange of identities, they embark on a journey to discover true love and the meaning of life.

The K-drama is helmed by director Park Shin Woo, known for his notable work such as It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Jealousy Incarnate. On the other hand, Lee Kang, who previously contributed to Youth of May, is the screenwriter for this new drama.

Park Bo Young takes on her first-ever dual role as twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae. Mi Ji, the younger twin, was once a rising track star but has since left her brief moment of fame behind to live a free-spirited life. In contrast, Mi Rae, the elder twin, has followed a perfect path as an elite student and now works as a perfectionist in a state-owned enterprise.

Despite their identical appearances, the twins begin a daring lie to switch lives for a certain reason. This swap leads to a stark contrast in their daily lives, with Park Bo Young's performance expected to bring these extremes vividly to life.

Jinyoung, continuing his active career after completing his military service, will play Lee Ho Soo, a lawyer at a prestigious firm. Ho Soo, with his striking looks and composed demeanor, seems flawless on the surface, but in truth, he works twice as hard as others to maintain a seemingly ordinary life. This is due to a past event that drastically changed his perspective and lifestyle.

Living a quiet life without revealing much of his inner feelings, Ho Soo’s world is unexpectedly shaken by a fateful encounter. The drama teases intrigue about who or what stirs Ho Soo’s calm demeanor and how Jinyoung will portray his character’s complex inner world.

Are you excited for the new K-drama?