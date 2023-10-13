Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s exciting cameo in Strong Girl Nam Soon: Date, time and where to watch

The pair with the amazing chemistry that everyone fell in love with back in 2017 is making a cameo appearance in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s spin-off Strong Girl Nam Soon. Since the announcement of the actors reuniting for the project was revealed, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see the two together again. On October 13 JTBC revealed the release date for the episode and the stills. Here are all the details.

Release date and time of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s cameo in Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon airs every Saturday. The episode featuring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik is all set for its release this weekend on October 14. In episode 3, the two actors will make their special appearance. The episode is scheduled to air at 10:30 pm KST (which is 7 pm IST) on JTBC.

Where to watch Strong Girl Nam Soon

The drama airs in Korea at 10:30 pm after which it will also be available on Netflix on the same day which is October 14. The couple would be reuniting on screen after 6 years and fans can’t seen to hold back on their excitement.

Strong Girl Nam Soon new stills show Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik

In the stills unveiled on October 13, the two actors can be seen at their quirky and loving best. Park Bo Young can be seen sitting at the police station as Park Hyung Sik makes a dramatic entry and sits next to her. Another image reveals the CEO Ahn Min Hyuk (played by Park Hyung Sik) stroking Do Bong Soon’s hair as she smiles at him (played by Park Bo Young). The adorable chemistry between the actors is still as heart-fluttering as it was years ago. The Doom At Your Service actor also revealed during her livestream earlier this week that she had clicked photos with Park Hyung which she will be posting on Instagram after the episode’s release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Strong Girl Nam Soon’s new stills feature power couple Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s hilarious cameo