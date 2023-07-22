Park Bo Young and Park Seo Joon's wedding photos unveiled for Concrete Utopia; Fans respond in adoration

Concrete Utopia promises to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Fans of the actors and the original webtoon are eager to witness the survival story unfold on the big screen. In the film, Park Bo Young and Park Seo Joon collaborated for the first time.

Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young are a married couple

The very first information shared about Concrete Utopia revealed that Park Seo Joon is a family man and he is married to Park Bo Young. A recent image that is garnering quite the buzz, displays the wedding image of the couple. Ever since the photo surfaced on the internet, fans cannot contain their excitement.

Actress Park Bo Young shared a behind-the-scenes story from the wedding shoot with actor Park Seo Joon in the upcoming film Concrete Utopia. Park Bo Young revealed that the first shoot was a wedding scene and she felt quite embarrassed about it. Recounting her first meeting with Park Seo Joon, she said, ‘After meeting Park Seo Joon for the first time, I greeted him and immediately had to wear a wedding dress. It was our first meeting, and I wasn't sure if I could act too affectionate or if it would be seen as rude.’

Concrete Utopia trailer

Finally, after much anticipation, Concrete Utopia unveiled its first film trailer. The movie, based on the webtoon Pleasant Neighbors, follows the story of apartment tenants who become the sole survivors of a devastating earthquake. Faced with a great disaster that alters the course of their lives, the characters portrayed by Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young must navigate a world filled with psychological warfare and a thirst for survival.

In the teaser, Young Tak (Lee Byung Hun), the leader of the Hwang Goong Apartments residents, guides his fellow tenants to safety as they assess the aftermath of the earthquake. However, when unidentified survivors from outside the building arrive, the situation takes a drastic turn. People become more desperate to survive, and tensions rise as some feel threatened.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Concrete Utopia actor Park Seo Joon hilariously calls out doppelganger on Instagram; Fans laugh at interaction