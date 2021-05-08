Park Bo Young & her love for fantasy based dramas, feat Doom At Your Service

Park Bo Young has a special place for fantasy-themed dramas in her heart! Read on to find out.

Park Bo Young returns with her new drama Doom At Your Service in 48 hours! Doom At Your Service, the latest collaboration between Studio Dragon and tvN drama is a fantasy romance that follows the story of Myel Mang, played by Seo In Guk, who causes everything he touches to vanish. His name itself means, doom! His life changes when he encounters Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young, who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. It cemented my belief that Park Bo Young harbours a special love for the genre of fantasy romance in her heart. We recommend four fantasy dramas starring Park Bo Young!

1. Doom At Your Service

Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung, who is an orphan and has worked hard to lead a stable life as a web novel editor for six years. Unfortunately, she is diagnosed with brain cancer and starts to develop the feeling that she is unlucky and wishes that everything in her life disappears. This call for doom awakens Myeol Mang, who promises to grant her a last wish before her impending death. She asks him to grant her 100 days so that she can lead her life the way she wants to. The drama looks solid and refreshing and we cannot wait to watch it on May 10 at 9 PM KST.

2. Abyss

A fantasy-romance thriller, Park Bo Young plays Go Se Yeon is a beautiful prosecution lawyer at the top of her game. She is best friends with Cha Min (Ahn Hyo Seop), who is a rich but unattractive heir to a cosmetics company. Go Se Yeon and Cha Min die under unusual circumstances, but are brought to life by Abyss, a supernatural entity. They are re-born but in entirely different bodies. The concept is an unusual and different one and is definitely worth a watch.

3. Strong Woman Bong Soon

One of the cutest dramas out there, Park Bo Young plays Do Bong Soon, a girl born with superhuman strength. She despises her special powers because she wants to be seen as a delicate and elegant woman in front of her crush. However, she is soon hired as the personal bodyguard of Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) the CEO of a gaming company. Ahn Min Hyuk and Do Bong Soon navigate through major challenges, whilst keeping her superhuman strength a secret and of course, fall in love in the process! Must watch!

4. Oh My Ghost

Park Bo Young plays Na Bong Soon, who is possessed by a lustful virgin ghost named Shin-Soo Ae. Soon after, Na Bong Soon transforms into a confident and dynamic woman, catching Kang Sun Woo's eye, who also happens to be her crush. Park Bo Young and Jo Jung Suk, who plays the role of the head chef Kang Sun Woo share great chemistry in this romantic comedy thriller drama.

Honorary mention: A Werewolf Boy - Park Bo Young starred opposite Song Joong Ki in this fantasy-romance film. Bo Young plays the role of Suni who discovers the true identity of the half-human and half-beast boy and teaches him out to live a normal life in human civilisation. Watch out for the special chemistry between Park Bo Young and Song Joong Ki.

Which are your favourite fantasy based dramas starring Park Bo Young? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch the dramas? You can watch on Viki, iQIYI, Viu, YouTube, Netflix or other OTT platforms.

