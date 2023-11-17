Park Bo Young in talks to co-star with Choi Woo Shik in upcoming rom-com drama Melo Movie

Actress Park Bo Young is reportedly set to take on a lead role in the upcoming Korean drama Melo Movie as per reports on November 17.

The series revolves around a romantic comedy theme, depicting the lives of young individuals who have faced various challenges and setbacks. Despite their struggles, they are now actively seeking someone for support, giving rise to a darkly humorous yet heartfelt romantic narrative.

Park Bo Young’s agency responds

Shortly after the report by Star News, Park Bo Young's agency, BH Entertainment responded, “Park Bo Young has received an offer to work on the new drama Melo Movie and is positively considering it.”

Within the storyline, Park Bo Young assumes the character of Kim Moo Bi, a budding director's assistant who gradually ascends to the position of film director. Emulating her father, who previously served in the film crew, she enters the cinematic space. Her journey unfolds discreetly as she diligently refines her craft, all the while avoiding the spotlight.

Choi Woo Shik reunites with writer Lee Na Eun

Choi Woo Shik has also been approached for the role in the drama. If confirmed, Choi Woo Shik will play Go Gyeom, the story's main male character. Go Gyeom, who is introduced as a side actor, experiences a notable transformation, shifting into the role of a film critic. It is inside this newfound professional identity that his path intersects with Kim Moo Bi's on the film set, resulting in a fascinating love story that unfolds against the backdrop of the film industry.

Lee Na Eun, who previously worked on the SBS drama Our Beloved Summer, wrote the screenplay for Melo Movie.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young starred in the recently launched Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine, which premiered on November 3. The show, set in a psychiatric ward, follows nurse Jung Da Eun's diverse stories. Post-premiere, it quickly gained acclaim, ranking 4th in the Netflix Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) category and making the Top 10 lists in 28 countries. This broad international recognition solidifies her status as a globally appreciated actress.

