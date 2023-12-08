Park Bo Young in talks to star in Moving writer's K-drama Shop of the Lamp alongside Seolhyun, Joo Ji Hoon

Park Bo Young is in talks to take on a role in the upcoming drama Shop of the Lamp (literal title). Reports on December 8 revealed her potential casting in this new adaptation of the popular webtoon by Kang Full, the creator of Moving. Earlier, both Joo Ji Hoon and AOA’s Seolhyun were confirmed to be in talks for the drama as well.

Park Bo Young in talks for Shop of the Lamp

On December 8, news surfaced that the talented actress Park Bo Young had secured a role in Shop of the Lamp, an upcoming drama adaptation based on the popular webtoon by Kang Full, the renowned author of Moving. Subsequently, on the same morning, Park Bo Young's agency, BH Entertainment, provided clarification on the matter, stating that Park Bo Young is currently in talks to join Shop of the Lamp, and is considering the offer positively.

The anticipated series, reported to span for around eight episodes, will weave together the tales of the living and the dead. Their worlds will be connected through a mysterious shop specialized in selling lamps.

Park Bo Young was recently seen in Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine. Daily Dose of Sunshine centers around a kind-hearted nurse dedicated to psychiatry, who consistently goes the extra mile to bring rays of positivity to those in her care, overcoming the obstacles that cross her path.

AOA’s Seolhyun, actor Joo Ji Hoon in talks for Shop of the Lamp

Joo Ji Hoon and AOA's Seolhyun had been in discussions for roles in the drama earlier this year. Seolhyun was offered the character Ji Young, engaged in a relationship with Hyun Min. In the original narrative, Ji Young chose to end her life following derogatory remarks from Hyun Min's mother, triggered by an unfortunate accident involving Hyun Min.

Joo Ji Hoon was previously confirmed for the role of the lighting store owner. Notably, the announcement of Kim Hee Won directing Shop of the Lamp marked his return to directing after his debut, generating significant buzz surrounding the drama.

Seolhyun's noteworthy performance in ENA's Summer Strike, released in November the previous year, earned her the Outstanding Female Performance (Drama) award at the LA Web Fest 2023. Fans are eagerly wishing to see them as the confirmed cast of the upcoming K-drama.

