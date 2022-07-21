Park Bo Young, Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin & Lee Jung Eun confirmed to star in Netflix’s new drama

According to Netflix on July 21, PD Lee Jae Gyu will also direct 'Morning Comes to the Psychiatric Ward' (literal translation). It is the story of a nurse 'Jung Da Eun’ (Park Bo Young) who meets the world and people who are heartbroken in a psychiatric ward. After moving from her internal medicine department to the mental health department, Da Eun grows up by treating patients with sincerity, although everything is difficult and she is occasionally clumsy.

Yeon Woo Jin takes on the role of 'Dong Go Yoon', an anal surgeon with a quirky personality. He finds himself smiling at Da Eun's innocent appearance. Jang Dong Yoon plays Da Eun's best friend, Song Yoo Chan. Behind his bright appearance, he is a person with pain that no one knows. Lee Jung Eun plays the lead nurse, Song Hyo Shin. As a veteran, she keeps the nurse in the psychiatric ward in top condition.

Based on the experience of a nurse in a psychiatric ward, it is based on a webtoon of the same name by author Iraha. After causing the 'K-zombie' syndrome around the world with 'All of Us Are Dead' (2022), Director Lee Jae Gyu is coming back with a slice of life.

Park Bo Young is best known for her leading roles in the hit films ‘Scandal Makers’ (2008), ‘A Werewolf Boy’ (2012) and ‘On Your Wedding Day’ (2018), and the television series ‘Oh My Ghost’ (2015), ‘Strong Girl Bong Soon’ (2017), ‘Abyss’ (2019) and ‘Doom at Your Service’ (2021).

Yeon Woo Jin started in the entertainment industry as a model and gained recognition as an actor with his role in Arang and the Magistrate (2012) which earned him a nomination for Best New Actor. He expands his acting repertoire with leading roles in ‘Marriage, Not Dating’ (2014), ‘Divorce Lawyer in Love’ (2015), ‘Introverted Boss’ (2017), ‘Queen for Seven Days’ (2017) and ‘Judge vs. Judge’ (2017).

