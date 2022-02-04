Park Bo Young to join ‘All of Us Are Dead’ director’s next?

The most adorable Park Bo Young seems to have confirmed her next appearance in a drama. According to reports, she has been approached for the lead role in ‘Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too’. The ‘Doom At Your Service’ actor has been in talks for her next role and has apparently chosen this one.

‘Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too’ (literal translation) will be adapted from the webtoon of the same name. It revolves around the story of a psychiatric ward and the various incidents that take place in it. The drama aims to relay the healing tales of the people of the ward and will focus on the character of Jung Shin Na who is a psychiatric nurse at the treatment centre.

It was also revealed that Director Lee Jae Kyu will be helming the ropes of this show. He has become a known name in the industry over time with his valuable contributions to TV series ‘Damo’, ‘Fashion 70's’, ‘Beethoven Virus’ and ‘The King 2 Hearts’. Meanwhile his latest webtoon adaptation, 12-episode ‘All of Us Are Dead’ has taken the Netflix world by storm following its release on January 28, 2022.

Park Bo Young was last seen opposite Seo In Guk in ‘Doom At Your Service’ and some of her fan-favourite portrayals include dramas ‘Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’, ‘Oh My Ghost’ and ‘Abyss’. If confirmed, she will be taking up the role of the lead, Jung Shin Na.

