Park Bo Young & Kim Young Kwang's rom com film, On Your Wedding Day CONFIRMED to be adapted into a webtoon

We are quite in love with this 'reverse' trend of existing K-dramas and Korean movies being adapted into webtoons! Recently, it was confirmed that Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young's action-thriller drama, Healer and Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won starrer Fight For My Way will be adapted into webtoons for viewers to enjoy! Now, in a recent update, it is confirmed that a Korean film will be adapted into a webtoon!

Well, the film in discussion is Park Bo Young and Kim Young Kwang's 2018 romantic-comedy film, On Your Wedding Day. On Your Wedding Day depicts the ten-year-long solid love and friendship, between two people, starting from their adolescence to their adulthood. The film was well-received by fans and critics and audiences raved about the lead cast's performances as well. Now, three years after the release of the film, we will be getting a webtoon for the drama. The webtoon will be available on Korean platforms Naver and Kakao for fans to read and enjoy.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young is starring in tvN's fateful fantasy-romance drama, Doom At Your Service opposite Seo In Guk. Park Bo Young plays a terminally ill woman, Tak Dong Kyung, who calls upon doom to destroy the world for her. Myeol Mang, a celestial being appears in the form of 'doom' and promises to grant her a last dying wish! The series will air its finale episodes on June 28 and 29 at 9 pm KST on tvN drama.

