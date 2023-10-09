Park Bo Young opens up about appearance in Strong Girl Namsoon with Park Hyung Sik on recent live

The iconic series starring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon was released in 2017. The spin-off Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon is already living up to the expectations of fans. The drama which airs every Saturday and Sunday premiered on October 7. In a recent livestream, Park Bo Young opened up about her special appearance in the new drama.

Park Bo Young shares details of her cameo in Strong Girl Nam Soon

In her recent live, actor Park Bo Young talked about her appearance in the new drama Strong Girl Nam Soon along with Park Hyung Sik. When asked about her cameo and when her episode will be airing, the Doom At Your Service actor explained that even she is not sure when she’ll be making an appearance in the drama and that she’ll have to confirm it. She added that she clicked photos with Park Hyung Sik so that she could post it on her Instagram on the day their episode airs. The on-screen couple had made fans' heartbeats skip a beat with their amazing chemistry. The viewers anticipate the cameo appearance of the two actors in the new show.

More about Strong Girl Nam Soon

The drama boasts a spectacular cast including Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Byeon Woo Seok and Ong Seong Wu. The plot revolves around Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Hae Seok) and Gil Joong Gan (Kim Jung Eun) who possess superhuman strength and power. Kang Nam Soon went missing as a child and is finally united with her mother Hwang Geum Joo and grandmother Gil Joong Gan as an adult. The three generations somehow get involved in a drug case that is being investigated by Detective Kang Hee-Sik (Ong Seong Wu).

Writer Baek Mi Kyeong who wrote for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon has also written for this project. The series is directed by Kim Jung Sik who has previously worked on the popular web drama Work Later, Drink Now.

ALSO READ: Strong Girl Nam Soon: Top 3 reasons to watch upcoming K-drama premiere