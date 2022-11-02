Park Bo Young praises Strong Woman Do Bong Soon costar Park Hyung Sik: No young man like him

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a crime-fantasy comedy drama with romance running through its crevices that aired in 2017. It starred actress Park Bo Young in the titular role of Do Bong Soon and Park Hyung Sik played Ah Min Hyuk. The two have been praised for their infectious adorable energy as they ran through a smooth chemistry through the course of the show.

Recently, the 32-year-old actress held a live broadcast where she interacted with her fans and spoke to them about her daily life, her past projects, her upcoming work and more. While speaking to them, it was only natural that one of her most famous dramas was brought up by them. As she was asked about her character Do Bong Soon, Park Bo Young expressed her admiration of the tiny looking girl with enormous charms. She continued to speak about her experience, not forgetting to mention the one factor that made it all the more fun, fellow actor Park Hyung Sik, who happens to be younger than her by a year.