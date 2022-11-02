Park Bo Young praises Strong Woman Do Bong Soon costar Park Hyung Sik: No young man like him
The South Korean actress who played Do Bong Soon, was all praise for Ah Min Hyuk, her onscreen boyfriend.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a crime-fantasy comedy drama with romance running through its crevices that aired in 2017. It starred actress Park Bo Young in the titular role of Do Bong Soon and Park Hyung Sik played Ah Min Hyuk. The two have been praised for their infectious adorable energy as they ran through a smooth chemistry through the course of the show.
Park Bo Young
Recently, the 32-year-old actress held a live broadcast where she interacted with her fans and spoke to them about her daily life, her past projects, her upcoming work and more. While speaking to them, it was only natural that one of her most famous dramas was brought up by them. As she was asked about her character Do Bong Soon, Park Bo Young expressed her admiration of the tiny looking girl with enormous charms. She continued to speak about her experience, not forgetting to mention the one factor that made it all the more fun, fellow actor Park Hyung Sik, who happens to be younger than her by a year.
As she called him with adoration, fans couldn’t help but notice how fond she appeared. She praised him further by calling him cute and appreciating his kindness. She called him a philanthropist and continued to shower love for his good-natured actions. Park Bo Young also made a note to say that there really was no young man like him, and we couldn’t help but agree.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
It is the story of a girl named Do Bong Soon who has a lot of strength even though it may not appear so. She happens to become the bodyguard of a warm hearted CEO Ah Min Hyuk and they both form a team to chase down goons creating havoc and put her skills to good use. They end up falling in love and a fun filled chase continues.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon: Squid Game’s Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok & more confirmed for sequel