Park Bo Young raves about Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner on live despite not watching; Know why

It seems like the hit K-drama Lovely Runner has won over yet another fan. Actress Park Bo Young recently couldn't help but express her excitement for the show during a livestream. Despite not having watched the hit series yet, her enthusiasm makes her sound like a devoted viewer already.

Park Bo Young gushes over Lovely Runner

During a live stream, fans quizzed Park Bo Young about her take on the rom-com series, Lovely Runner. She confessed that though she hadn't watched the show yet, the temptation to start it for her is incredibly strong. She had heard rumors that once you dive in, it's nearly impossible to pull away.

She revealed that she's yet to start watching the Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok starrer, but everyone in her circle has been singing its praises. According to her, diving into the series might lead her to neglect everything else. Even her makeup artist urged her to give it a go. However, she admitted her fear saying that once she starts, she believes she won't be able to tear herself away, and would potentially be unable to check out her own scripts in the process.

The remarkable popularity of Lovely Runner truly validates Park Bo Young's sentiments. Viewers are completely captivated by the series, drawn in by its compelling script, heartfelt romance, and memorable characters. The intriguing storyline, coupled with the stellar cast, has left everyone utterly hooked. Centered around a girl who travels back in time to rescue her ultimate idol, but later there is even a more surprising twist that their lives are already interconnected. Fans eagerly tune in every Monday and Tuesday on tvN to follow this charming K-drama.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner weaves an evocative and enchanting tale centered around Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who traverses through time to rescue her ultimate bias and pop sensation, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) of Eclipse. The drama's captivating storyline has left many swooning, transcending the boundaries of a typical time slip romance. It delicately tackles themes of overcoming one's deepest fears, offering a beacon of hope alongside its delightful love story.

Also on May 9, exciting news emerged as the Lovely Runner team, joined by cast members like Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyub, and more, were revealed to be in discussions with affiliated companies to coordinate a special event for their devoted viewers featuring special performances and other exciting surprises.

