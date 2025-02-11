Park Bo Young reveals how dating rumors with Kim Hee Won cost their friendship, but landed The Light Shop role

Actress Park Bo Young recently shared a candid story about how dating rumors between actors can have deeper and more lasting repercussions than fans often realize. Her revelation sheds light on the emotional toll that such speculations can take, even when they are baseless.

During a guest appearance on singer-songwriter Jung Jaehyung’s YouTube channel, Park Bo Young engaged in an insightful conversation about her career, personal experiences, and her latest project. Among the topics discussed was a past dating rumor involving her and senior actor Kim Hee Won, which had a surprising impact on their long-standing friendship.

Park Bo Young, widely loved for her roles in hit dramas and films, is currently starring in the Disney+ series Light Shop. In this supernatural drama, she portrays a nurse with an extraordinary ability to connect with her patients. The series is an adaptation of a webtoon by the famous author Kang Full and also marks the directorial debut of actor Kim Hee Won. However, what many fans may not know is that Park’s involvement in the project was, in part, influenced by the very dating rumors that once threatened to distance her from Kim Hee Won.

The rumors in question date back to 2020, when Park Bo Young and Kim Hee Won were spotted together at a café, sparking speculation about a possible romantic relationship. Despite swift denials from both actors’ agencies, the gossip spread rapidly, leading to unintended consequences. According to Park Bo Young, the situation had a major impact on their friendship.

However, the aftermath of the rumors turned out to be more damaging than expected. Feeling guilty about the unwanted attention Park received, Kim Hee Won distanced himself from her for nearly a year. As quoted by Koreaboo, “Sunbaenim felt so bad for me that he didn’t contact me for a year. He kept saying, ‘I feel really guilty toward you’, and stopped contacting me”, she revealed.

The actress went on to explain how she refused to let the rumors ruin their friendship. She firmly reassured Kim Hee Won that their bond was stronger than public speculation and urged him to act naturally again. Her persistence eventually helped mend their friendship, leading to a heartfelt reunion. It was during this very meeting that Kim Hee Won introduced her to Light Shop. “Since people already knew we were so close, I told him to just act comfortably again. That day we met and ate a lot and drank a lot of tea… As I was about to leave, he handed me a book and said, ‘This is something I’ll be working on. Just take a look casually. I’ll be directing it, but no pressure’”, she stated.

Though Kim assured her that there was no obligation to take the role, Park Bo Young admitted she felt a certain level of pressure. However, being a long-time fan of Kang Full’s work and already familiar with Light Shop from its webtoon serialization, she ultimately agreed to take on the project.