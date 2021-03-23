Park Bo Young & Seo In Guk attend script reading for tvN's upcoming drama One Day Destruction Came To Our Door

One Day Destruction Came To Our Door, the highly anticipated fantasy romance drama is coming soon!

Actress Park Bo Young, who you may know from popular K-Dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Abyss, is all set to appear alongside Seo In Guk, known from Shopping King Louis, Hello Monster and more in tvN's upcoming fantasy romance drama 'One Day Destruction Came To Our Door' (literal translation). Seo In Guk plays Myeol Mang whose existence is somewhat of a mystery in and of itself. He was born between light and the dark and is a sort of mediator between God and humans. He is Ruin and Destruction personified but this is definitely not his own doing but rather, the fate he was born with. Park Bo Young plays Dong Kyeong, the editor of a web novel company who makes a 100-day contract with Myeol Mang, risking her life in the process.

On March 23, 2021, tvN released the official first script reading image for 'One Day Destruction Came To Our Door'. You can see Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk next to each other, holding their respective scripts. The duo is already oozing chemistry and the two look incredible together. As such, it will be interesting to see how their on-screen dynamic develops over the course of the narrative. The fact that this is a life-saving fantasy romance is amplifying the excitement and anticipation for the drama.

You can see the official tweet here:

Are you excited for 'One Day Destruction Came To Our Door'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×