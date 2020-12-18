Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk & more sign fantasy romance drama; Slated to release in 2021

Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun join the cast of new drama One Day Destruction Came Through My Front Door. The drama is set to release in 2021.

A new K-drama is in the making and it has a stellar star cast to fuel the anticipation. As per the latest reports, South Korean actors Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun have been roped in for a new drama. The tvN drama, which was previously titled Ruin, is called One Day Destruction Came Through My Front Door. According to Soompi, the drama revolves around a man who is dubbed as destruction. Everything he touches vanishes.

He crosses paths with a woman who puts her life on the life to avoid her fate. Seo In Guk plays the "destructor" whereas Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung, web novel editor. Dong Kyung lives an ordinary life before she stumbles into a strange fate. When she puts her love and life on the line, the destructor puts his love and compassion on stake to save her.

Lee Soo Hyuk plays Tak Dong Kyung’s co-worker Cha Joo Ik who deems himself as a “master” of the first kiss. He urges his web novelists to reach new romantic heights with his sweet words and heart-fluttering gestures. Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Hyun Kyu, who plays Cha Joo Ik’s roommate and runs a café. When he was young, he ran away from his love. Now, having grown up, he undergoes growing pains to find his first love again.

Shin Do Hyun will play Na Ji Na, a web novelist who is entangled in a love triangle with Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu. The series is written by Beauty Inside's Im Me Ari and directed by My Unfamiliar Family's Kwon Young Il.

The series is eyeing a premiere date in the first half of 2021.

