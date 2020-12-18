  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk & more sign fantasy romance drama; Slated to release in 2021

Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun join the cast of new drama One Day Destruction Came Through My Front Door. The drama is set to release in 2021.
26097 reads Mumbai
Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk & more sign fantasy romance dramaPark Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk & more sign fantasy romance drama; Slated to release in 2021
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A new K-drama is in the making and it has a stellar star cast to fuel the anticipation. As per the latest reports, South Korean actors Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun have been roped in for a new drama. The tvN drama, which was previously titled Ruin, is called One Day Destruction Came Through My Front Door. According to Soompi, the drama revolves around a man who is dubbed as destruction. Everything he touches vanishes. 

He crosses paths with a woman who puts her life on the life to avoid her fate. Seo In Guk plays the "destructor" whereas Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung, web novel editor. Dong Kyung lives an ordinary life before she stumbles into a strange fate. When she puts her love and life on the line, the destructor puts his love and compassion on stake to save her.

Lee Soo Hyuk plays Tak Dong Kyung’s co-worker Cha Joo Ik who deems himself as a “master” of the first kiss. He urges his web novelists to reach new romantic heights with his sweet words and heart-fluttering gestures. Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Hyun Kyu, who plays Cha Joo Ik’s roommate and runs a café. When he was young, he ran away from his love. Now, having grown up, he undergoes growing pains to find his first love again.

Shin Do Hyun will play Na Ji Na, a web novelist who is entangled in a love triangle with Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu. The series is written by Beauty Inside's Im Me Ari and directed by My Unfamiliar Family's Kwon Young Il. 

The series is eyeing a premiere date in the first half of 2021. 

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon's next film post Dream CONFIRMED; To star with Park Bo Young & Lee Byung Hun in Concrete Utopia

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :SoompiGetty Images

You may like these
Dear Eonni: A fanboy from the Philippines admits dreaming about marrying IU; Hopes to meet her in 10 years
Dear Oppa: An Indian BTS fan reveals being a V bias after Dope MV before stanning the OT7 members
SM Entertainment REACTS to BoA’s lawsuit for bringing psychotropic drugs into Korea; Calls fiasco a mistake
BTS emerges as the most mentioned K pop artists on Twitter India; EXO & BLACKPINK follow the Bangtan boys
THROWBACK: When BTS set the stage on fire by recreating The Beatles’ debut performance as a tribute
Drama Actresses of 2020: Fans pick The King: Eternal Monarch's Kim Go Eun & Start Up's Suzy as their favourite