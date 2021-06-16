Park Bo Young & Seo In Guk show playful chemistry in behind the scenes of Doom at Your Service

The cast of the show has a lot of fun on the sets of this famous drama. Read more to know about it!

The highly-talked about and popular drama ‘Doom at Your Service’ has dropped a behind-the-scenes video for the fans! The tvN drama stars Park Bo Young, who is widely known for ‘Strong Girl Do Bong Soon’, and the ‘Reply 1997’ breakthrough actor Seo In Guk. Park Bo Young plays Tak Dong Kyung, an editor who sees her life crumble in terms of health, career and relationships. She gets diagnosed with cancer and is given a hundred days to live. She wishes upon a shooting star that the world should be doomed. This calls upon Myul Mang, played by Seo In Guk, who is a messenger between gods and humans and Doom itself. He will fulfill any wish of Tak Dong Kyung which leads to them forming a hundred-day contract where she risks her everything.

The behind-the-scenes video of this exciting drama begins with a playful Bo Young and In Guk who are shooting outdoors in the wind. Park Bo Young complains about the wind whereas Seo In Guk seems to be enjoying it as if in a music video. Later, Seo In Guk’s dialect comes out as he acts silly while practicing the line ‘Birthday Wish’ with Bo Young. In the next scene, the actors Lee Soo Hyuk, who plays Cha Joo Ik (Do Kyung’s co-worker), and Kang Tae Oh, who is the cafe owner Lee Hyun Kyu, are seen inside a baseball batting cage. For the scene, Lee Soo Hyuk’s character is supposed to be good at the skill but the actor reveals that this is his first time. On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh’s character has to be bad at the game, however, the actor is extremely good at it and keeps on playing and exercising around. This causes the director to complain and remind them that they have to shoot the scene as well.

The playfulness of the actors continues as we see Shin Do Hyun and SF9’s Dawon make an appearance too. The video ends with Seo In Guk thanking Park Bo Young for feeding him gummy snacks while shooting. This adorable couple’s chemistry is worth watching in Doom at Your Service!

Watch the behind the scenes here:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think about this project? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×