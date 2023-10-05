Park Bo Young's Daily Dose of Sunshine poster and first teaser OUT with THIS premiere date

The upcoming drama Daily Dose of Sunshine, featuring Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, and Jang Dong Yoon, has unveiled its official poster and teaser. Adapted from the webtoon Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too and drawing inspiration from the real-life encounters of a psychiatric nurse, the series narrates the journey of nurse Da Eun. In her role, she encounters individuals with emotionally wounded hearts within the confines of the psychiatric ward.

Daily Dose of Sunshine’s teaser

Netflix Korea has released the official teaser for the upcoming K-drama Daily Dose of Sunshine with a caption that reads, "Upon entering the working world of mental health, life gets a little more dynamic for nurse Da Eun. Will the sun shine on us again?" This hints towards the K-drama’s warm and heartfelt storyline.

In the teaser, Jung Da Eun, a young nurse, embarks on her new job at a psychiatric ward, introducing herself as she takes on the role. The colorful psychiatric ward at Myung Shin University Hospital is showcased as the teaser leads viewers on a tour, offering glimpses into the lives of the diverse patients within the ward.

The head nurse, Song Hyo Shin, portrayed by Lee Jung Eun, tells Da Eun, "Our mornings start earlier than any other ward." Despite the potential tension in such an environment, Da Eun embraces the idea. The teaser provides a peek into the lives of different patients, highlighting their unique stories. Jung Da Eun expresses empathy, saying, "I feel so bad. Only good people seem to come here." This emphasizes her care and respect for the patients, demonstrating Da Eun's positive and sunny energy as she strives to bring joy and respect into their lives, even in the face of societal differences.

The teaser also provides a glimpse into the roles of Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Dong Yoon in the upcoming K-drama. Yeon Woo Jin is set to portray Dong Go Yun, a proctologist with a quirky personality. He finds himself smiling when witnessing Da Eun's pure actions. On the other hand, Jang Dong Yoon takes on the role of Song Yu Chan, a close friend of Da Eun who frequently engages in banter with her. Despite his bright appearance, Yu Chan harbors a deep wound.

As the story unfolds, Da Eun realizes that the work in the psychiatric ward is more challenging than she initially thought. The teaser raises intriguing questions, such as the absence of curtains on the windows in the psychiatric ward. Da Eun will soon discover the reason behind this peculiar setup—as morning always comes first for those in this particular wing of the hospital. With its focus on healing hearts and minds, Daily Dose of Sunshine promises to be a K-drama that touches the soul.

Daily Dose of Sunshine releases poster

The official poster for the K-drama has been unveiled, featuring Park Bo Young, In the poster we can see her as Jung Da Eun who is in a smiling pose and is wearing the ward uniform. Positioned at the front, she has her ID, and behind her, the bustling activity of patients and other nurses attending to their duties is depicted. Above her, the name of the K-drama is written in Korean.

The poster exudes a warm and golden atmosphere, capturing the essence of a joyful morning. In green letters on her side, a greeting for a good morning is written, and in red letters, the word again is emphasized, stating, “Hello! It’s a good morning again.” This choice of words hints at the theme of the show, suggesting a recurring motif in the lives of the patients and the storyline of the sun shining on them once more as Park Bo Young's character adjusts to her new job.

Despite the challenges depicted, the overall vibe of the poster radiates sunshine and happiness, indicating that this K-drama will take viewers on a healing journey filled with hope and positivity.

This upcoming drama is set to mark the return of director Lee Jae Gyu, known for his work on the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead. Scheduled to premiere on November 3rd, the series will be available for streaming on Netflix.

