Park Bo Young's delightful MinMin moment with Park Hyung Sik ahead of Strong Girl Nam Soon Cameo

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik are set to delight their fans with the iconic MinMin couple moment. The co-stars of 2017 released Strong Girl Do Bong Soon will be making a cameo in the sequel Strong Girl Nam Soon. The ongoing show will premiere its third and fourth episode this weekend, and fans are more than thrilled to see the popular stars reunite. Park Bo Young, ahead of the appearance dropped an adorable selfie on her social media, glimpsing fans about what’s coming.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik's Adorable MinMin Moment

Earlier, Park Bo Young mentioned the selfie she took with her former co-star from the classic K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon and promised that she would post them once the episode is out. But, seems like fans are getting an early treat. On October 14, the K-drama actress took to her Instagram to share special photographs with Park Hyung Sik. Owing to their unmatched on-screen chemistry as CEO Ahn Min Hyuk and his extraordinary bouncer-turned-sweetheart Do Bong Soon, the fans affectionately nicknamed the pair the beloved MinMin couple. In the picture, both can be seen hyping the audience to tune in to the next episode of Lee Yoo Mi and Byun Woo Seok starrer. Teasing the audience with their appearance, the Doom at Your Service star wrote ‘Bongsoon and Mincheok are appearing in Gangnamsoon today”

Check out the post here!

When and where to watch Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik’s cameo in Strong Girl Nam Soon

JTBC drama Strong Girl Nam Soon airs every Saturday and Sunday on the broadcaster itself alongside Netflix (selected regions). The episode starring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik will air on October 14, Saturday at 10:30 p.m. Korean Standard Time (7 p.m. Indian Standard Time). Please note that Netflix’s time differs from the original time of broadcast.

Strong Girl Nam Soon stills featuring Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik

The stills of the upcoming cameo in Strong Girl Nam Soon were dropped on October 13, 2023. One still shows Park Bo Young sitting at the police station when Park Hyung Sik arrives and takes a seat next to her. In a different scene, the Hwarang actor can be seen gently caressing the hair of Park Bo Young's character, while she smiles back at him.

