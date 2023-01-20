Park Chan Wook’s Decision to Leave earns 2023 BAFTA Film Awards nods: Here’s why it may win Best Film

Korean film ‘ Decision to Leave’ is in the running for 2 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. As announced on January 19, the Park Chan Wook directed movie can receive the Best Director and Best Film Not in the English Language Awards at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards. The nominations are being celebrated by Korean movie enthusiasts all around the world.

The film is up for the Best Film Not in the English Language Award for Park Chan Wook and Ko Dae Seok alongside ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Edward Berger, Malte Grunert), ‘Argentina, 1985’ (Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) TBC), ‘Corsage’ (Marie Kreutzer), and ‘The Quiet Girl’ (Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí). While the strong nominations have made it difficult for the Tang Wei and Park Hae Il starrer to grab a trophy, the global fondness of ‘Argentina, 1985’ has further reduced its chances. And while Netflix’s German remake of the World War I drama ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is leading the race with 14 nominations altogether, spotting the Korean film in this list has brought us just as much glee.

For its second nomination, ‘Decision To Leave’ is being considered for the Best Director category. Park Chan Wook is up against Edward Berger for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, Martin McDonagh for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, Todd Field for ‘Tár’, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and Gina Prince-Bythewood for ‘The Woman King’. The crowd favourite for this list is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ which has received a lot of attention ever since its release, also bagging two Golden Globes wins recently for Best Supporting Actor and the Best Actress. ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ took home the Best Picture win at the same event.

About BAFTA Film Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on February 19 at 7 pm local time at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre in London, England. Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond have so far been confirmed as the hosts of the awards night. The nominations were announced on January 19, 2023 by British actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh through a livestream and also shared on the awards’ social media handles. India’s ‘RRR’ surprisingly did not receive a nod, however Shaunak Sen's documentary, ‘All That Breathes’, received a BAFTA 2023 nomination for Best Documentary.

Previously, Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ took home the Best Film Not in the English Language award in 2020, while Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Minari received a nomination in 2021.

About Decision To Leave

The film stars Chinese actress Tang Wei and ‘Memories of Murder’ fame Park Hae Il, in the lead roles. Tang Wei embodies Song Seo Rae, a Chinese immigrant living in South Korea. Park Hae Il plays Jang Hae Jun, an insomniac detective working in Busan. Estranged from his wife who lives in Ipo, he seems to be at an unrest. The two meet in strange situations where he ends up developing feelings for her. However, their love sees a very tragic run throughout the film and ends with a shocking turnaround. The movie was praised by critics around the world who appreciated its cinematography and Park Chan Wook’s directing.

About Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook won Best Director at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for ‘Decision to Leave’ however, it is only one of his many accolades and recognitions in his decades-long career. An envisionary in the world of films and especially Korean industry, he is known to have been the man behind multiple critically acclaimed pieces of art including ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’ ‘Oldboy’, and ‘The Handmaiden’. Having been a part of international projects as well as commendable domestic work, his presence in the industry has been celebrated for years. This is Park Chan Wook’s second film to be nominated at BAFTA. The famed director previously won the Best Film Not in the English Language Award with ‘The Handmaiden’.

South Korea’s ‘Decision to Leave’ was also recently announced as one of the films shortlisted for the International Film category at the 95th Oscar Academy Awards by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences joining India’s ‘Last Film Show’, Austria’s ‘Corsage’, Germany’s ‘All Quite on the Western Front’, Argentina’s ‘Argentina, 1985’ and more. The final nominations for this year’s Oscars are set to be revealed on 24 January.