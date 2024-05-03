Park Chan Wook's thriller Axe starring Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin to kick off filming in August; Report

Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin are joining hands together in auteur Park Chan Wook’s upcoming thriller Axe. Both stars are known as hitmakers in the Korean film and TV industry. On the other hand, Park Chan Wook is considered one of the best directors of all time, who has mastered the craft of filmmaking. The trio is all set to begin filming for Axe, igniting excitement among the cinephiles.

Park Chan Wook's Axe starring Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin to commence filming in August

On May 2, a Korean media outlet reported that the Oldboy director is currently actively conducting auditions for the additional cast of his new movie. The filming schedule is most likely to commence in August after rigorous preparations and finalizing all the actors.

Park Chan Wook’s new thriller Axe will depict the gripping tale of a middle–class man who loses his job while obsessing over his boss. When he fails to find a new workplace, he sets out to kill all his contemporaries, who might end up being an obstacle in his way.

Lee Byung Hun will most likely take on the role of this vengeful man, while Son Ye Jin will portray the female lead.

More about Park Chan Wook's upcoming thriller Axe

In 2000, the Squid Game actor collaborated with Park Chan Wook in the hit film Joint Security Area. This will mark his second partnership with the acclaimed director in about 20 years. On the other hand, it will be the first time for Son Ye Jin to work with The Handmaiden director.

Axe is a film adaption of American writer Donald E. Westlake’s sensational novel of the same name. At the same time, it is also loosely based on the 2005 film titled The Ax, which was helmed by Spanish director Costa Gavras and depicts the same narrative as the novel.

In 2019, during the Busan International Film Festival, Park Chan Wook expressed his utmost enthusiasm for remaking this film in the Korean language.

According to many reports, earlier, he tried to make the film in Hollywood but the production was canceled for unknown reasons.

With the upcoming Korean remake Axe, viewers expect to witness a deft piece of work from the talented partnership of Park Chan Wook, Lee Byung Hun, and Son Ye Jin.

