Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo to host the 2021 Seoul Drama Awards

The upcoming award show has revealed the names of the hosts for this year as actor Park Eun Bin along with ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 21 while the event itself will last from October 20 to 22.

The Seoul Drama Awards is an international drama festival celebrating dramas around the world. With the Korean Entertainment industry’s rise in fame, fans are awaiting the results of the awards. The 16th Seoul Drama Awards that will be held this year will consist of various events for both offline and online celebrations allowing the fans to participate according to their liking.

A 'Drama Street' will be created at the Sangam Culture Plaza in Seoul, South Korea where a drama exhibition experience zone, drama fashion class, drama reaction contest along with an OST concert and a drama talk concert have been arranged for the fans to take part in.

Park Eun Bin is currently among the chatter of the town as she takes on the role of Lee Hwi in the drama ‘The King’s Affection’ opposite SF9’s Rowoon. The expectations are high as she will enact a fictional character of the country’s only female Crown Prince.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Decibel’ starring Lee Jong Suk and Kim Rae Won. He has also been confirmed to be cast in the drama ‘Island’ with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The King’s Affection EP 1 & 2: 5 cinematic moments that kept us gripped to our seats

Are you looking forward to the chemistry between the two? Let us know below.