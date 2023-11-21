Park Eun Bin and Han Hyo Joo attend 51st International Emmy Awards, Joo Jong Hyuk snapped at red carpet

Park Eun Bin and Han Hyo Joo attended the distinguished 51st International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 21. Actors Choi Minyoung and Joo Jong Hyuk also walked the red carpet and graced the ceremony with their presence. Further, South Korean dramas Reborn Rich and Extraordinary Attorney Woo received much-deserved nominations.

Park Eun Bin and Han Hyo Joo present awards at the 2023 International Emmy Awards

On November 21, the 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York. The ceremony was attended by many esteemed guests, which also included South Korean actors Park Eun Bin, Han Hyo Joo, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Choi Minyoung. Furthermore, Castaway Diva actor Park Eun Sin and Moving actor Han Hyo Joo presented at the award function.

Additionally, Park Eun Bin’s drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo was nominated for the category of Drama Series along with Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido, The Devil’s Hour, and The Empress. The German series The Empress took the win. In 2022, her drama The King’s Affection had won the award for the Best Telenovela.

Reborn Rich, featuring Song Joong Ki, received a nomination for a TV Movie/Mini-Series alongside Infiniti, La Caída [Dive], and Life and Death in the Warehouse. Mexican series La Caída [Dive], Madam bagged the award for this category.

More about Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Reborn Rich

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a heartwarming tale of Woo Young Woo, who is on the autism spectrum and gets a job as a lawyer at one of South Korea’s top law firms. The drama is a mixed bag of comedy, legal drama, romance, social issues, etc. The comfort watch received a lot of love and attention from fans.

Reborn Rich is a revenge story adapted from a web novel. It revolves around the protagonist, Yoon Hyun Woo, who has worked for Soonyang Conglomerate, a family business, for years. His loyalty is paid by betrayal as he is falsely accused of embezzlement. He is wrongfully murdered by the rich family. He wakes up as the family’s youngest grandson and decides to take revenge and overtake their business.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat