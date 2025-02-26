Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu face off as genius doctors in a thrilling showdown; Watch Hyper Knife preview

Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu’s Hyper Knife has released its first preview, heightening anticipation for the upcoming medical thriller ahead of the March premiere. The 2-minute and 33-second preview unfolds in a dark, greyish tone, capturing an intense exchange where Park Eun Bin speaks with evident disdain toward Sol Kyung Gu, who sits inside a car. The scene then shifts to Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu standing face-to-face, each holding a separate umbrella as heavy rain pours down, foreshadowing a pivotal moment ahead. Park Eun Bin looks visibly frustrated in one scene, while in another, she’s seen running with urgency. Sol Kyung Gu is shown in the operating room at one moment and later in a tense conversation with his student, Park Eun Bin, as she tries to make him understand something

As for the storyline, Hyper Knife is a medical drama that revolves around Dr Choi Deok Hee (played by Sol Kyung Gu), a world-renowned neurosurgeon. A few years back, he had a highly talented student, Jung Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin), whom he ultimately expelled due to his conflicted feelings about her. During an operation, he forces her out of his operating room. Now, burdened by her past and once-promising career, Jung Se Ok operates in the shadows, working as an underground surgeon in an illegal clinic.Check out the preview here:

Fate eventually brings the two doctors face-to-face once again, leading to a clash between these two brilliant yet reckless neurosurgeons, each trying to protect their own interests. As the story unfolds, Jung Se Ok gains a dependable ally in Seo Young Joo (played by All of Us Are Dead actor Yoon Chan Young). After she saves his life, he pledges his unwavering loyalty to her. Park Byung Eun is also part of the series, taking on the role of Han Hyeon Ho.

Directed by Kim Jung Hyun and scripted by Kim Sun Hee, Hyper Knife weaves a gripping narrative filled with unexpected twists, drama, dilemmas, and deep emotions—promising to keep the audience hooked. The eight-episode series is set to premiere on March 19 and will run until April 9. Stay tuned for more updates until then!