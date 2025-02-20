Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu star in Hyper Knife teaser, gripping medical crime thriller of rivalry and ambition

The highly anticipated series Hyper Knife has set the stage for an electrifying battle of emotions and wits with the release of a gripping poster and teaser. Hyper Knife is a medical crime thriller that follows the intense rivalry between two brilliant minds—Doctor Jung Se Ok (played by Park Eun Bin) and her former mentor, Choi Deok Hee (played by Sol Kyung Gu). These two characters reunite under extremely tense and dramatic circumstances. Hyper Knife is set to premiere on March 19.

The greyish undertone of the teaser gives off a chilling vibe, emphasizing that Jung Se Ok is willing to go to any extreme to reclaim her status. The clash between these two brilliant doctors is evident, with dilemmas, emotions, and tension intricately woven into the teaser. It concludes with their fateful reunion six years later, both drastically changed, signaling an intense and unpredictable mentor-mentee showdown. The 1-minute and 26-second teaser has undoubtedly heightened anticipation for this medical drama. Check out the teaser:

The poster of Hyper Knife delivers a striking visual of the raw confrontation and conflict between Jung Se Ok and Choi Deok Hee. It hints at a high-stakes, silent battle between the two and how they will resolve their conflict as the drama unfolds. Jung Se Ok, once a brilliant and promising doctor, is now just a shadow of her former self—all due to Choi Deok Hee’s actions. Her gaze, filled with a mix of anger and determination, unveils her emotions. Meanwhile, Choi Deok Hee, a world-renowned neurosurgeon, is responsible for Jung Se Ok’s downfall. The tension in both the teaser and the poster is palpable. Check out the poster.

Park Eun Bin has previously delivered hits like Do You Like Brahms? (2020), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), Castaway Diva (2023), and more. This 32-year-old actress has a proven track record of captivating audiences with her skilled performances, choosing roles that offer fresh perspectives and unexpected twists. On the other hand, veteran actor Sol Kyung Gu has showcased his exceptional talent in crime-action films like The Merciless (2017), Phantom (2023) and The Moon (2023).