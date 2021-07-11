Park Eun Bin becomes a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome in new SBS drama

Actress Park Eun Bin is considering her new project for the small screen.

Namoo Actors, the agency that houses the actress, revealed that Park Eun Bin received an offer to star in the latest legal drama. "She is positively considering the appearance in Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo (literal title)." Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo will narrate the journey of a 27-year-old woman named Woo Young Woo. She has an autism spectrum disorder and landed a job as a lawyer in a large law firm.

The upcoming SBS drama is currently in the process of organizing the whole production. It will be a collaboration between director Yoo In Shik and Innocent Witness screenwriter Moon Ji Won. Director Yoo In Shik jas helmed numerous dramas including You're All Surrounded, both seasons of Mrs. Cop, both seasons of Dr. Romantic and Vagabond among others.

Park Eun Bin was given the offer to play the role of Woo Young Woo. She's a person with a neurodevelopmental disorder called Asperger syndrome. She has a high IQ and graduated as a top student at Seoul National University's School of Economics and Seoul National University's Graduate School of Law. The only weakness she has is her low EQ and lack of sociality.

Park Eun Bin debuted as a child actress before receiving her first leading role with a time-traveling romance drama Operation Proposal in 2012. She has starred in the television series Hello, My Twenties!, Hot Stove League, with Do You Like Brahms? being her latest.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×