Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon’s Diva of the Deserted Island to premiere in 2023

Park Eun Bin has confirmed her next role following the success of her acting as a lawyer named Woo Young Woo in the ENA drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, for which she won a Daesang at the esteemed Baeksang Arts Awards. On June 5, the main cast was confirmed for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Diva of the Deserted Island’ (literal translation).

About Diva of the Deserted Island

Announcing the cast on their social media, tvN shared that Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Joo Heon have been confirmed for the K-drama. ‘Diva of the Deserted Island’ will follow the story of a girl who ends up on a deserted island after wanting to become a singer. On her way to an audition, she gets stuck on the island and is rescued only after 15 years. Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun who have previously joined hands for successful projects like ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Start-Up’ will be working together once again.

Diva of the Deserted Island character descriptions

Park Eun Bin will be playing the role of Seo Mok Ha who gets trapped on an uninhabited island for 15 years. She strives to survive and not lose her dream of becoming a singer until one day she is saved. Chae Jong Hyeop will embody a broadcasting PD, Kang Bo Geol, who runs a music variety program. He finds Seo Mok Ha and rescues her in more ways than one.

Kim Hyo Jin will star as Yoon Ran Joo, a star who is now forgotten by the world. She comes across her great fan Seo Mok Ha who changes the trajectory of her life. Cha Hak Yeon aka VIXX’s N will play the role of Kang Woo Hak, Kang Bo Geol’s older brother who deeply cares for his family. He works at the YGN News Agency as a curious reporter. Kim Joo Heon has been confirmed for the character of Lee Seo Joon. He is the boss at the entertainment company which houses Yoon Ran Joo and is a determined man with an elite personality.

Rom-com drama ‘Diva of the Deserted Island’ is said to be eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023.

