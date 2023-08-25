Park Eun Bin earns Best Actress of The Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2, Fans praise remarkable skills

Park Eun Bin secured the title of Best Actress of the Year at HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 for her role in the K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Following the successful first season of the HallyuTalk Awards, Season 2 has returned with even more fun, thrills, and excitement. This year, the awards feature a total of 15 categories – 12 curated by our dedicated editorial team and 3 additional categories nominated by the fans themselves. Hallyu fans poured their love for their favorite Korean artists, performers, and shows by participating in the voting process. The winners' list was unveiled on August 24th after intense rounds of voting and passionate competition among the fans to secure victory for their favorites.

Park Eun BIn grabs The Best Actress of the Year at Hallyu Awards 2.0

This category showcased some of the finest actress performances in the K-drama industry. Notable actresses like Kim Go Eun, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Tae Ri, and more were nominated for the award. However, the ultimate victor was Park Eun Bin, celebrated for her outstanding portrayal in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. In the series, she brought life to the character of Woo Young Woo and gained acclaim for her sensitive depiction of an autistic individual. Her performance resonated with the audience, fostering awareness about the challenges faced by people with autism. Park Eun Bin's brilliance extends beyond this role, as she has also excelled in other K-dramas such as Hello My Twenties, The King’s Affection, and Do You Like Brahms? In each of these productions, she flawlessly embraces diverse characters, showcasing her remarkable versatility.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The HallyuTalk Awards 2 Winner List: From BTS’ V to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin and more; watch premiere