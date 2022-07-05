Park Eun Bin & ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ rank atop most buzzworthy actor and drama lists

Ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the fifth week of June, the weekly lists have been released. These lists check who created the most buzz during a specific time period by way of combining data across news articles, social media posts, online communities and more, to rank stars and dramas.

In the fifth week of June, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun Bin debuts straight at rank 1 on the list of Top 10 most buzzworthy K-Drama actors. Another new entry in this week’s list is ‘Café Minamdang’ star Seo in Guk, at number 8.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the fifth week of June, below:

Park Eun Bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Seo Ye Ji (Eve) Seo Hyun Jin (Why Her?) Jung So Min (Alchemy of Souls) Yoo Sun (Eve) Lee Jae Wook (Alchemy of Souls) Cha Ye Ryun (Gold Mask) Seo In Guk (Café Minamdang) Park Byeong Eun (Eve) Hwang In Yeop (Why Her?)

Like its star Park Eun Bin, ENA’s new series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has also debuted at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-Dramas. The drama aired its first two episodes in the fifth week of June, on June 29 and 30. Meanwhile, Seo In Guk starrer ‘Café Minamdang’ also debuts in the Top 10, coming in to rank at number 5 for the fifth week of June.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the fifth week of June are as follows: