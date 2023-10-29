Park Eun Bin flaunts her dance skills with BLACKPINK's Shut Down and IVE's LOVE DIVE on Amazing Saturday

Park Eun Bin, whose ongoing drama Castaway Diva is streaming on Netflix showed her moves to BLACKPINK's Shut Down and IVE's LOVE DIVE on the preview of the upcoming episode of Amazing Saturday. She proved that not only is she an excellent actor but also a talented dancer. Here are the details of the sneak peak.

Park Eun Bin grooves to BLACKPINK's Shut Down and IVE's LOVE DIVE

On October 28, tvN released the preview for the upcoming episode of their variety show Amazing Saturday with Park Eun Bin as the guest. The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor was joined by Chae Jong Hyeop and VIXX member Cha Hak Yeon. The actors appeared together to promote their ongoing series Castaway Diva. In the snippet released, Park Eun Bin could be seen making a move to BLACKPINK's Shut Down and IVE's LOVE DIVE. Not only did she pull off all the moves but she also flashed the best expressions that suited the hit songs. Chae Jong Hyeop also showed off his dancing skills wit her.

More about Park Eun Bin's Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva is streaming on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday. Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun reunited for this drama. The duo have previously worked on hit dramas While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up. The drama stars Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon.

Castaway Diva revolves around the main protagonist Seo Mok Ha (played by Park Eun Bin) who got stranded on a deserted island as a kid and is only rescued 15 years later. She returns to urban life only to realize that she has lost her parents and she turns to her idol, Yoon Ran Joo.

Yoon Ran Joo was once a famous star who had fallen from grace and right when she hit rock bottom, she met her fan Seo Mok Ha and the two helped each other find themselves. Situations might be challenging and adapting to the familiar yet new life may be difficult but Seo Mok Ha doesn't abandon her dreams of becoming a big star one day.

