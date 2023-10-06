Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Jeon Yeo Been in Vincenzo; pick your ideal female K-drama lawyer

Legal dramas hold a special appeal, blending suspense and wit seamlessly. When led by our favorite leading ladies, the experience becomes even more captivating. These characters are feisty, strong, and deeply committed to the pursuit of justice, making their on-screen presence a joy to watch. From Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Jeon Yeo Been in Vincenzo, each brings a unique flavor to the legal drama genre. Cast your vote for your favorite K-drama lawyer in the poll below.

Favorite K-drama lawyer

In Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome, possesses a high IQ, an impressive memory, and a wonderfully creative thought process. However, she faces challenges in everyday interactions.

At 8, Park Joo Hyeong was adopted and became Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki), a Mafia lawyer. Fleeing Mafia conflicts, he lands in South Korea and teams up with Lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been), an energetic and determined attorney at Wusang Law Firm. Hong Cha Young, now CEO of Jipuragi Law Firm, joins Vincenzo in seeking justice against Babel Group. Vincenzo falls in love with her as they pursue their unconventional path to social justice.

Why Her follows the story of Attorney Oh Soo Jae, compelled to teach at a law school after mishandling a crucial case. Gong Chan, a student deeply in love with her, endeavors to assist her in reclaiming her position at the firm.

Seo Ye Ji takes on the role of lawyer Ha Jae Yi in Lawless Lawyer. The drama follows Bong Sang Pil and Ha Jae Yi as they establish the Lawless Law Firm, seeking justice against corrupt figures. Ha Jae Yi, a lawyer of integrity, joins forces with Sang Pil after being suspended for assaulting a judge. Together, they use the law to expose the truth and confront powerful wrongdoers, particularly corrupt judge Cha Moon Sook. Seo Ye Ji's compelling portrayal captures the essence of an independent and straightforward woman with an intimidating aura.

Suspicious Partner unfolds the story of Noh Ji Wook, a prosecutor turned lawyer, and Eun Bong Hee, an aspiring prosecutor turned lawyer due to unexpected circumstances. Bong Hee becomes the prime suspect in her ex-boyfriend's murder case, pushing her to search for the real killer to clear her name. Although initially aspiring to be a prosecutor, she settles as a lawyer, showcasing a determined and diligent persona. Despite occasional clumsiness, her character adds an intriguing dimension to the narrative.

Hyena revolves around two rival attorneys navigating a cutthroat environment where they cater exclusively to high-class clientele, dismantling anything obstructing their ambitions. The narrative unfolds within a law firm that exclusively serves the wealthy. Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo), a top lawyer in the firm, is driven solely by a desire to win and accumulate wealth. Her determination to thrive in the legal arena leads her to outsmart her colleagues consistently.

