Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo vs Song Hye Kyo in The Glory: VOTE for Best Actress of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 has revealed its front runners for the Best Actress of the Year award in this year’s ceremony. Both winning Daesangs on different occasions, Park Eun Bin and Song Hye Kyo have been forces in the acting industry with their portrayals.

Best Actress of the Year top 2 nominees at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has seen global support from the nominees of the Best Actress of the Year award category, with Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin, The Glory’s Song Hye Kyo leading the race. The former’s portrayal of a lawyer on the autistic spectrum was widely praised while the latter’s revenge against her bullies found resonance with the audience. The following nominees are similarly going strong on the list. Fans can now send their support to their favorites.

Best Actress of the Year nominees

Park Eun Bin- Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kim Go Eun- Little Women

Song Hye Kyo- The Glory

Kim Tae Ri- Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Kim Sejeong- Business Proposal

Shin Min Ah- Our Blues

How to vote for Best Actress of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

