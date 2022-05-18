Park Eun Bin introduces her adorable character Woo Young Woo in 1st teaser for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

On May 18th, the production team of ENA released the first teaser video for 'Extraordinary Lawyer Woo' that had us puzzled and curious about the main character, Woo Young Woo. ‘Extraordinary Lawyer Woo' will be aired on the ENA channel in June and will also be released on Netflix.

In the first teaser video released by the production team, starting with 'Woo Young Woo', as the name suggests, the same words continue even if read straight or backwards. A 'tomato' opens in the place where the 'geese' flew, and the belly of the whale that swallows it becomes a wide universe again and becomes a star.

Following a whale that swallowed a 'shooting star' falling into the sea, Woo Young Woo's voice, who introduces herself, adds, "Even if you read it straight or backwards, I am just Woo Young Woo." Words that seem unrelated combine to create a world, and the whale's gaze looking at it is interesting.

Park Eun Bin will play the role of 'Woo Young Woo', a new genius lawyer with an autism spectrum. Woo Young Woo has a genius memory that never forgets what she sees. She was recognized for her brilliant brain and became an intern lawyer at a large law firm, but her social skills and empathy is lacking.

Park Eun Bin is a South Korean actress. She debuted as a child actress before receiving her first leading role with a time-traveling romance drama ‘Operation Proposal’ in 2012. She has starred in the television series ‘Hello, My Twenties!’ (2016, 2017), ‘Hot Stove League’ (2019-2020), ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ (2020), and ‘The King's Affection’ (2021).

