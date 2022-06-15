Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and more pose in new posters for ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' is a large-scale drama in which Woo Young Woo, who has a genius brain and an autism spectrum at the same time, solves various cases and grows into a true lawyer. Woo Young Woo's challenge to confront the prejudices and absurdities of the world from a slightly different perspective is warmly and pleasantly portrayed.

A group poster containing the entire body of the law firm Hanbada stimulates curiosity. Among the Hanbada team members who are heading somewhere side by side, Woo Young Woo's unique presence stands out. A whale is swimming above Woo Young Woo's head, wondering what kind of imagination he has unfolded. Although the new world is strange and unfamiliar, Woo Young Woo has nothing to fear with his teammates. The figures of Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Oh), Jeong Myeong Seok (Kang Ki Young), Choi Su Yeon (Ha Yoon Kyung), and Kwon Min Woo (Joo Jong Hyuk), who lead from the front and guard the back, are also interesting.

The special poster released together raises expectations for Woo Young Woo's performance. Woo Young Woo hides behind a bookshelf full of laws and papers and sticks her face out. The appearance of holding an employee ID card timidly suggests that Woo Young Woo, who is unfamiliar with everything, has a new law firm registration ceremony. However, it is exciting to see whether something has triggered Woo Young Woo's curiosity or the way her eyes twinkle toward the target.

Park Eun Bin, who has been loved by the public for her limitless transformation, becomes a genius lawyer with an autism spectrum, 'Woo Young Woo', giving a pleasant laugh and warm sympathy.

