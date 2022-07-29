Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh starrer ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ records new ratings high among THIS demographic

ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is continuing to receive a lot of love! The Wednesday-Thursday drama aired its tenth episode on July 28. With this latest episode, the series successfully continued its reign as the most-watched mini-series of the night. As revealed by Nielsen Korea, the show garnered an average nationwide rating of 15.2 percent with its latest episode. ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has also recorded 17.2 percent average viewership in the metropolitan area, with its latest episode.

Further, the show has set a new personal record among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49. With its tenth episode, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ garnered an average rating of 8.4 percent, which not only marks the show’s highest ratings yet among this demographic, but also reflects the highest ratings in this time slot across all channels (among viewers aged 20 to 49).

Meanwhile, the show has also successfully ranked at number one on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for four consecutive weeks as of writing. The ENA series first debuted on the weekly list after its week of airing, straight at number one.

Additionally, Naver Webtoon has also announced that the Park Eun Bin starrer is being turned into a webcomic. The first episode of the webcomic was released on July 27, and new episodes will be released weekly, every Thursday.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ stars Park Eun Bin as Woo Young Woo, a genius lawyer on the autism spectrum. The heartwarming series explores a new case with every new episode or so, and sees Woo Young Woo settling into her role and learning to deal with different situations and social settings. The show also stars Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung and more.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 9 & 10 Review: Park Eun Bin & Kang Tae Oh draw closer