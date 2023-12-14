Park Eun Bin, Kim Yoo Jung and more actors top December's brand value rankings; Full list inside

Park Eun Bin, Kim Yoo Jung, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Eun Woo, and Song Kant were the top 5 K-drama actors with the highest brand value rankings this December. Leading ladies Park Eun Bin and Kim Yoo Jung took the first two spots. Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop appeared in Castaway Diva which finished airing on December 3. Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung are currently starring in My Demon.

Park Eun Bin, Kim Yoo Jung, and Chae Jong Hyeop top list of drama actors in December's brand value rankings

Castaway Diva featuring Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop released on October 28 and after receiving a lukewarm response for the first episode, the viewership quickly went up from the second. Park Eun Bin was placed first in the list of top drama actors brand value rankings for December with 3,139,234 points. Chae Jong Hyeop who who was the male lead in the drama took third place with 2,480,847 points. The interesting drama tells the story of a girl who was stranded on a deserted island for 15 years and is finally rescued. Even though everything about the modern world is new to her, she doesn't give up on her dreams.

My Demon's Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang took the second and fifth place respectively with 2,800,584 points and 2,263,497 points. The drama tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. The romantic comedy has been receiving a lot of love and attention of because of the visuals and the chemistry between the actors.

Song Kang's Sweet Home 2 was also released on December 2. The apocalyptic drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Season 2 will be directed by Lee Eung Bok who worked on the previous season too and joining in for the latest season is director Park So Hyun.

Cha Eun Woo came in fourth place in terms of December brand value rankings. His drama A Good Day to Be a Dog is currently airing. The workplace romantic comedy tells the story of Han Hae Na whose family has a curse; they turn into a dog at night whenever they kiss someone. On the other hand, Jin Seo Won has a fear of dogs because of past trauma. One drunken night, Han Hae Na kisses Jin Seo Won mistakenly and their lives intertwine ever since.

On December 8, it was announced that Cha Eun Woo would be hosting his solo fan concert, 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.

Park Gyu Young who takes on the role of the female lead in the drama also made it on the list at the thirteenth place.

Top 30 drama actors' Drama brand value rankings for December

Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute analyzed big data and from November 11 to December 12 of 50 actors who were appearing in dramas and released the list.

Park Eun Bin Kim Yoo Jung Chae Jong Hyup Cha Eun Woo Song Kang Bae In Hyuk Jung Woo Sung Lee Se Young Byun Woo Seok Shin Hye Sun Lee Yoo Mi Ji Chang Wook Park Gyu Young Lee Young Ae Choi Soo Jong Rowoon Kim Hyo Jin Yoo Yun Suk Ong Seong Wu Shin Hyun Bin Lee Sung Min Cha Hak Yeon Yoo Seon Ho Kim Dong Joon Kim Hae Sook UEE Sung Hoon Jung Yoo Min Jo Yi Hyun Joo Hyun Young.

