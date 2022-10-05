Park Eun Bin, Rowoon’s The King’s Affection, Dr. Brain’s Lee Sun Kyun earn International Emmy nods

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced its candidates for this year’s ceremony for the shows that are not produced and aired in the United States. KBS2TV show ‘The King’s Affection’ which starred Park Eun Bin and SF9 member Rowoon in the lead roles earned itself a nomination in the Best Telenovela category. Apple TV+ series ‘Dr. Brain’ lead Lee Sun Kyun received a monumental Best Performance by an Actor nod for his role of the brain scientist Koh Sewon.

‘ The King’s Affection ’ has caught the attention of many critics internationally as it earns its first nomination in the global scene. Medical thriller ‘ Dr. Brain ’ which introduced a new world also seems to have impressed the worldwide audience. In a monumental achievement for both the projects, they have each earned noteworthy nominations at the upcoming 50th International Emmy Awards.

South Korean TV shows have become immensely popular around the world and it is a testament to their high quality production. Executive producer of ‘The King’s Affection’ Yoon Jae Hyuk who is also the creative producer at KBS, commented about the show receiving a nomination by saying that it was all thanks to the love received by the show through domestic and international audiences.

‘The King’s Affection’ is the story of an ill-fated princess who must take the place of her twin brother as the King by disguising herself. She distances herself from all people but one man breaks through as Royal Tutor for the Crown Prince. On the other hand, ‘Dr.Brain’ follows a brain scientist who after the loss of his family, goes on to perform brain syncs with the dead in order to figure out the cause.

The 2022 International Emmy Awards will take place on November 21.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Dr. Brain Review: Proceed with caution, Lee Sun Kyun’s haunting tale might hook you irrationally